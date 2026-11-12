WeAre8 Seeks OK For Dec. Auction With $1.2M Baseline Bid
By Rick Archer ( November 12, 2026, 3:51 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence-moderated social media platform WeAre8 is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to give it the go-ahead for an asset auction in December with a $1.2 million baseline credit bid from the provider of its Chapter 11 financing....
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