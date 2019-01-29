Opportunity Zones: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

Expert Analysis
By Kelly Frey · January 29, 2019, 5:59 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Vidya KauriSenior Tax Correspondent
As the IRS resumes full service, it must determine how to address computer-generated collection notices sent during the partial govern... (more story)
Amy Lee RosenSenior Tax Correspondent
Solar project owners and investors can potentially receive a 30 percent tax credit for qualifying energy projects that are started thi... (more story)
Maria KoklanarisSenior Tax Correspondent
Fresh off a victory establishing the California Franchise Tax Board had wrongly pursued inventor Gilbert Hyatt for decades, Hyatt now ... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (Professional email required)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
We take your privacy seriously. As detailed in our Privacy Policy we will use your personal information to administer your account and provide the products and services that you have requested from us.