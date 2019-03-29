We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

Proposed Foreign Income Tax Regs Were Worth The Wait

By Rick Minor · March 29, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has now published detailed guidance on a significant U.S. corporate tax rate benefit for any U.S. company that conducts direct sales of property and/or services...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

Blockchain Havens Could Be Next Global Tax Challenge Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

As the international push to discourage tax avoidance and secrecy wages on, many countries that formerly marketed themselves as tax ha... (more story)

Hard Brexit Could Put Chinks In UK's Financial Crime Armor No Photo Available

William Shaw

This week's Brexit voting deadline could propel Britain out of the European Union without a regulatory safety net in April, a process ... (more story)

Deferred Comp May Offer Way Around Nondeductible Alimony   Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

While the 2017 tax overhaul eliminated the deductibility of alimony payments, some may be able to reduce or shift their tax burdens to... (more story)