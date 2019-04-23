We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

NLRB Right To Reject Evidence Add-On, 11th Circ. Says

By Vin Gurrieri · April 23, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT

The National Labor Relations Board was right to not let an IRS security contractor introduce new evidence in a case alleging it violated federal labor law by veering from its disciplinary...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Featured Stories

Opposition To Tax Prep Provision Threatens IRS Reform Bill No Photo Available

Joshua Rosenberg
Tax Correspondent

The U.S. House of Representatives approved an Internal Revenue Service overhaul bill with bipartisan support, but the legislation coul... (more story)

US Debate On Fighting Income-Shifting Could Return At OECD Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

A tricky U.S. debate on how to best target global income-shifting is returning on the international stage, as Organization for Economi... (more story)

Dem Bid For Trump Returns May Be Too Narrow To Be Fruitful Vidya Kauri

Vidya Kauri
Senior Tax Correspondent

The narrow scope of House Democrats’ bid for President Donald Trump’s tax returns may do little to either confirm or dissuade public s... (more story)