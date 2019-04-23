NLRB Right To Reject Evidence Add-On, 11th Circ. Says

By Vin Gurrieri · April 23, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Joshua RosenbergTax Correspondent
The U.S. House of Representatives approved an Internal Revenue Service overhaul bill with bipartisan support, but the legislation coul... (more story)
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
A tricky U.S. debate on how to best target global income-shifting is returning on the international stage, as Organization for Economi... (more story)
Vidya KauriSenior Tax Correspondent
The narrow scope of House Democrats’ bid for President Donald Trump’s tax returns may do little to either confirm or dissuade public s... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (Professional email required)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
We take your privacy seriously. As detailed in our Privacy Policy we will use your personal information to administer your account and provide the products and services that you have requested from us.