UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Christopher Crosby · August 9, 2019, 4:34 PM BST

The past week has seen a heavily indebted property developer appeal his bankruptcy, an Asian paper and packaging company hit its former executives with new fraud claims and a major pension...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

UK Anti-Abuse Rule Underused As Enforcement Tool No Photo Available

Matt Thompson

HM Revenue & Customs is making a successful and sustained effort to stamp out abusive tax avoidance schemes, but has yet to employ the... (more story)

4 Tips For Navigating The MAP Of Double-Tax Cases Natalie Olivo

Natalie Olivo
Senior Tax Correspondent

American multinationals that are working with the U.S. and another country to resolve double-tax cases through a mutual agreement proc... (more story)

Dem 2020 Contenders Look Overseas For Corporate Tax Alex M. Parker

Alex M. Parker
Senior Tax Correspondent

Several 2020 Democratic presidential contenders railing against the 2017 tax overhaul have proposed taxing the foreign income of U.S. ... (more story)