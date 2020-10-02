Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump, speaking at the White House last week, announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The White House released a memo from the president's physician, Sean Conley, that said he had "received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus."
"The President and the First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," the memo said.
Trump posted the news as well, tweeting that he and his wife "will get through this TOGETHER!"
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
It was not immediately clear how Trump may have contracted the virus, which has killed more than 207,000 Americans, the majority of them older adults. The news came a couple hours after Trump announced that one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Trump has routinely disregarded key safety recommendations, such as social distancing and mask wearing. The White House has defended the president by saying that he and his staff are tested frequently and that any individuals he meets with are screened for COVID-19.
In the memo, Conley wrote that he expects the president "to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering."
A number of other prominent public officials have also contracted the coronavirus. They include U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and the governors of Missouri, Oklahoma and Virginia.
The news comes as the presidential campaign enters its final weeks. Trump on Tuesday night debated his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a Cleveland auditorium where the two sparred verbally at a sizable distance from each other. It's not publicly known whether the president was infected at the time.
Around noon on Friday, Biden announced that he and his wife, Jill, had tested negative for the virus and that he hoped the episode "serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."
I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
--Editing by Brian Baresch.
Update: This story has been updated with information on Biden testing negative.
