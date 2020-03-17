La. Gov. Halts Tax Appeal Deadlines In Response To COVID-19

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation Tuesday evening pushing back legal deadlines for proceedings in courts, administrative agencies and boards until at least April 13. The proclamation built on other safety measures the state has put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday morning, the Louisiana Department of Health said the state had 171 reported cases of COVID-19, with four deaths attributable to the virus.
--Editing by Vincent Sherry.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.