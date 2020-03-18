Ala. Offers Small Businesses Sales Tax Relief For COVID-19

By Paul Williams ·

Alabama will provide small businesses extra time to make their February, March and April sales tax payments, the state Department of Revenue announced Wednesday in an effort to offer tax relief in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.Businesses that had average monthly retail sales of $62,500 or less during the previous calendar year will have until June 1 to pay the sales tax due from their February, March, and April reporting periods without incurring late payment penalties, the department said in a notice.Qualifying businesses can file their monthly sales tax returns for those periods without paying the sales tax reported as due, the notice said, citing the impact of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.