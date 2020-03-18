Ala. Offers Small Businesses Sales Tax Relief For COVID-19

Businesses that had average monthly retail sales of $62,500 or less during the previous calendar year will have until June 1 to pay the sales tax due from their February, March, and April reporting periods without incurring late payment penalties, the department said in a notice.
Qualifying businesses can file their monthly sales tax returns for those periods without paying the sales tax reported as due, the notice said, citing the impact of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
--Editing by Robert Rudinger.
