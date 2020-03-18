Calif. Extending Tax Appeals Deadlines Due To COVID-19

By Asha Glover ·

California taxpayers will be granted an automatic 60-day extension on appeals with deadlines between March 1 and May 18 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state Office of Tax Appeals said Wednesday.Appeals that have a briefing or other deadline between March 1 and May 18 will be granted an automatic 60-calendar-day extension, according to a notice from the office. The extension would apply to deadlines for submitting briefings, additional and supplemental briefings, requested documentation, perfected appeals, petitions for rehearing and perfected petitions for rehearing, the notice said.Parties with current appeals before the office don’t need to request an extension as it will be applied automatically when any of those documents are submitted, the office said.The Tax Appeals Office's regulations regarding mailing in documents will still apply, taking the extension into account.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

