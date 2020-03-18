IRS Delays Deadline For Most Tax Payments Until July 15

People and pass-through businesses with tax liabilities of less than $1 million and corporations with tax bills of up to $10 million have three additional months to file their taxes, the Internal Revenue Service said in a notice. President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency earlier this month gave the U.S. Department of the Treasury authority to delay the payment deadline under Internal Revenue Code Section 7508A , according to the notice.
The extension doesn’t apply to tax filing deadlines, the IRS said. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had announced the relief Tuesday as part of the federal government’s plans to grapple with the economic fallout from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
