Wash. Tax Agency Gives Biz Extensions To File, Pay Due To Virus

By Asha Glover ·

Washington businesses affected by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus will be granted extensions for filing returns and paying taxes, the state tax department has said.The Washington Department of Revenue said Wednesday that it will allow a 60-day extension to file returns and pay taxes for businesses that file monthly, and a 30-day extension for quarterly and annual filers, according to a notice. The extension applies to the business and occupation tax, real estate excise tax and other taxes administered by the department, including tax deferrals for biotechnology and medical device manufacturing.The Revenue Department will also delay issuing new compliance assessments, including tax warrants, notices of withhold and deliver and revocations, for the next 30 days.The department will delay for 60 days auditing businesses that have gross income less than $5 million. The department will reevaluate its response after the 60 days end, the notice said. Revenue staff will be available to issue audits or provide extensions of up to 60 days for ongoing audits.Taxpayers with payment plans can work with the department to adjust payment plan amounts or extend payment dates, the notice said.These actions will remain in effect until the state of emergency ends, the department said.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

