By Jaqueline McCool ·

Washington, D.C., hotels will have until June 30 to pay their half-year property taxes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Tax and Revenue has announced.A notice of the extension from the original March 31 deadline, posted Wednesday, applies to property that is commercially improved and occupied and is a hotel, motel, inn or place used for lodging and accommodations. The emergency act does not apply to penalties or interest owed from prior periods.--Editing by John Oudens.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.