NM Extends Tax Deadlines In Response To COVID-19

By Jaqueline McCool ·

New Mexico will extend the deadline for taxpayers to file and pay personal and corporate income taxes from April 15 to July 15 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Friday.A statement from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office also said that withholding tax will be due July 25. Any fees associated with late withholding remittance will be waived, according to the statement.--Editing by John Oudens.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.