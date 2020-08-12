DC Expands Performance Venue Property Tax Rebate Eligibility

By Abraham Gross ·

New legislation in Washington, D.C., has expanded eligibility requirements for its live performing arts venue property tax rebate program, adopted because of venue closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.B. 23-348, which was published in the district register on Friday, loosens the required monthly hours of live performance a venue must meet to qualify for the rebate program to 48 hours a month for five months, rather than for every month of the year. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the measure on July 27.Under the program, a performance venue with a capacity of less than 300 seats that meets the hourly requirement can claim a rebate in the amount of its pro rata share of property tax paid on a leased real property, up to a maximum of $15,000 annually.The act took effect immediately and provides the loosened requirement for the 2020 tax year, which began in October 2019.The measure was introduced on July 6 by Councilmember Brandon Todd, D-Ward 4.--Editing by Joyce Laskowski.

