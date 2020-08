By Jaqueline McCool ·

A bill introduced in the Ohio Senate would repeal withholding requirements from a portion of the state's coronavirus relief law that allows counties to tax former commuters who now work from home as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.S.B. 352 would repeal Section 29 of the bill that was enacted earlier this year as a result of the state of emergency declared by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on March 9. S.B. 352, which was introduced Tuesday by Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, would no longer require employers to collect withholding tax in the county of the workplace's physical office if the employees are working from home.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

