Pennsylvania would temporarily suspend collection of sales and use tax from restaurants, hotels and bars under a bill introduced in the state Senate as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.S.B. 1249, which was introduced Tuesday by Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, cites a disaster declaration issued by Gov. Tom Wolf in March amid the outbreak of the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.If enacted, the suspension would take effect immediately and expire after 180 days.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

