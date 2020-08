By Jaqueline McCool ·

New Jersey would exempt sanitizing products from state sales and use tax until the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency, under a bill introduced in the state Assembly.A.B. 4537, introduced Thursday by Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo, D-Northfield, would exempt sanitizing products used to clean skin, household items, cars or workplaces from state sales and use tax.The exemption would last until the end of the state of emergency declared in March by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.