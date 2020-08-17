Ga. Further Extends Property Tax Appeal Deadline Amid Pandemic

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Georgia's property tax appeal deadline has been pushed back again, to Aug. 27, following an order from the state Supreme Court that extended a statewide judicial emergency during the pandemic, the state Department of Revenue said in a bulletin Monday.The information bulletin provided guidance for county tax commissioners and boards of assessors on the new deadlines, clarifying that the extension affected appeals on a county level. The new deadline is Aug. 27 for assessments that were issued between March 14 and July 13, according to the bulletin.The judicial emergency was declared March 14 and has now been extended five times, most recently on Aug. 11.The bulletin also said that certifications authorizing the collection of ad valorem taxes for properties under appeal or values in dispute cannot be made until after the new Aug. 27 deadline.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

