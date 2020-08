By Jaqueline McCool ·

New York would create a tax credit up to $5,000 for employers who purchase personal protective equipment for employees under a bill introduced in the state Assembly.A.B. 10920, which was introduced Monday by the Assembly Committee on Rules, would allow employers with up to 500 employees to claim a credit for the cost of personal protective equipment. The bill was introduced amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.The remaining credit amounts could be carried forward to the following years, according to the bill.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

