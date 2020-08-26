Remote Proceedings Bring New Wrinkles For Court Records

By Christopher Green and Sara Fish ·

[The] general prohibition on televising, recording or photographing any civil or criminal court proceedings remains in effect for remote proceedings. ... The Court finds that the operation of any video or audio recording device by any lawyer, litigant, participant or observing member of the public or press is prohibited during remote proceedings. The Court will not presume that counsel or any witnesses will violate any separation or recording rules that it imposes.[2]

Each session of the court and every other proceeding designated by rule or order of the court or by one of the judges shall be recorded verbatim by shorthand, mechanical means, electronic sound recording, or any other method, subject to regulations promulgated by the Judicial Conference and subject to the discretion and approval of the judge.[5]

No transcripts of the proceedings of the court shall be considered as official except those made from the records certified by the reporter or other individual designated to produce the record. The original notes or other original records and the copy of the transcript in the office of the clerk shall be open during office hours to inspection by any person without charge.

Appellate review of credibility determinations is extremely limited and highly differential. In making those determinations the trier of fact has observed the witness' demeanor and all aspects of her testimony-factors that ordinarily would not be discernable by an appellate tribunal reviewing the written transcript.[7]



[The] instantaneous transmission of video testimony permits the Court and counsel to view a witness live, "along with his hesitation, his doubts, his variations of language, his confidence or precipitancy, [and] his calmness or consideration." And although "[t]he very ceremony of trial and the presence of the factfinder may exert a powerful force for truthtelling," ... these elements will not be sacrificed by conducting the proceedings by videoconference.[8]

