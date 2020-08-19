Va. Bill Seek To Waive Interest, Penalties On Late Tax Payments

By Theresa Schliep ·

Penalties and interest on late income tax payments and sales and local tax payments in Virginia during the novel coronavirus pandemic would be waived under a bill introduced in the state House of Delegates.H.B. 5006, introduced Tuesday by Del. Mark Cole, R-Fredericksburg, would waive penalties and interest for late income tax payments that are made by December 2020. Late sales and use tax payments made during business closures, as well as local tax payments, also wouldn't accrue any additions to tax as long as they are made within six months after their original due dates under the proposed legislation.The bill was prefiled on Aug. 10.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

