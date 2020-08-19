Va. Bill Seeks Virus Relief Loan Exemption From State Tax

H.B. 5002, introduced Tuesday by Del. Joseph McNamara, R-Roanoke, would exempt forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans from state taxes.
The Internal Revenue Service has issued guidance indicating that expenses covered by loans forgiven under the program, which was created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act , would not be deductible for federal tax purposes.
The bill was prefiled on July 30.
--Editing by Neil Cohen.
