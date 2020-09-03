Ohio Remote-Work Tax Bills Would Unduly Burden Employers

A tax constitutes a taking of property. Imposition of the tax by the city on its residents is a taking from them. Imposition of a duty on the taxpayer's employer to act as a collection agent for the city does not constitute a taking from the employer. It is a regulation enacted pursuant to the city's police power ... The police power includes the power to enact laws designed to promote the health, morals, peace and welfare of the community ... An entity is subject to a legitimate exercise of a municipality's police power when it does business within that municipality ... A requirement that a business withhold tax payments from the wages of its employees who owe the tax is a reasonable exercise of the police power.[6]

Do not amend H.B. 197. In the short run this is a possible solution, notwithstanding Springfield. That said, there are three issues that need to be considered.First, H.B. 197 has a shelf life — 30 days after the conclusion of the governor's order. Presently, it is hard to say when the governor will rescind his order. Second, this solution does not address the employee's desire to not be overwithheld each pay period. Third, this solution does not account for the fact that after the governor rescinds his order, there will be some employees who continue to work from home full-time or several days a week.In this regard, the question as to whether an employer is doing business in a city just because the employer has an employee working from home in that city is not free of doubt. This analysis is very much a facts-and-circumstances test.This occurs now as to the school district income tax. Ohio law also allows businesses to elect to file all local net profits tax returns with the department. That said, various Ohio cities have challenged the lawfulness of the department administering the city net profits tax in City of Athens v. Testa.[10]Oral argument was held on May 13 and we anticipate the court will issue its decision by Dec. 31. The merits of this solution likely hinge on the court's decision.This option harmonizes the law, but undoubtedly causes compliance concerns for cities. This option also likely causes cash flow concerns for cities since individuals make estimated income tax payments quarterly while employers remit withholding taxes monthly. Further, many employees may not want to have this obligation, especially if the employee works from home part-time.