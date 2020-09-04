IRS Seeking Feedback On Plan Notice Rules, Virus Relief

By Theresa Schliep ·

The IRS is seeking feedback on the burden posed by two pieces of guidance from the agency that govern the transmission of notices for retirement plan distributions and that permit remote elections during the pandemic, the agency said Friday.The Internal Revenue Service is collecting comments from the public on rules that provide standards for electronically sending notices and consents for retirement plan distributions, according to a notice. It's also seeking feedback on a related notice released in June thatthat a witness, like a notary public or plan representative, be physically present for certain retirement plan elections.That guidance instead allows for the use of audio and video technology for elections in light of social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the notice. Comments can be sent in to the agency through Nov. 7, the IRS said.--Editing by Joyce Laskowski.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.