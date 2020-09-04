DC Still Imposes No Nexus On Remote Employees Amid Virus

The notice, issued Thursday by the district's tax department, followed on Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser's extension of public emergency and public health emergency orders through Oct. 9.
The notice said the Office of Tax and Revenue will not impose its corporation franchise tax or its unincorporated business franchise tax on companies based on having remote workers or property temporarily located in the district during workdays for the duration of the district's emergency orders.
The department issued a similar notice in April.
--Editing by Vincent Sherry.
