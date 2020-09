By Jaqueline McCool ·

Rhode Island will allow electronic signatures for two tax documents, instead of requiring handwritten signatures, as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state Division of Taxation said.A news release issued Thursday said the division will accept electronic signatures for forms relating to sales of Rhode Island real estate by nonresident individuals or entities. Forms that deal with elections for withholding based on gain can also use electronic signatures, the release said.Signing the two forms electronically is an option, not a requirement, the division said.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

