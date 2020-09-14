Calif. Will Not Tax Teleworkers In State During Pandemic

By Jaqueline McCool ·

California will not tax employees of out-of-state companies who are working remotely in the state during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state Franchise Tax Board said in an updated FAQ list.The updated answers, published Friday, said that an employee working remotely in the state will not result in a company being considered to be doing business in California.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

