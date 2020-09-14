CORRECTED: Calif. Teleworkers Won't Create Corp. Nexus During Pandemic

The updated answers, published Friday, said that an employee working remotely in the state will not result in a company being considered to be doing business in California. The FTB further stated that it will not count compensation attributed to a teleworking employee towards the payroll threshold under California Revenue & Taxation Code section 23101 .
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the FTB's position. The error has been corrected.
