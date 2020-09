By Eli Flesch ·

Taxpayers affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic can request expedited handling of letter requests, the Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday.The agency said that the pandemic qualified as an event beyond a taxpayer's control that would qualify the taxpayer for expedited consideration of a letter request. A request must still be approved by the IRS, the agency said in a statement.The IRS asked that any request for expedited handling be made in writing, preferably as a separate letter attached to the letter ruling request.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

