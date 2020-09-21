IRS Lacks Data On Virus Check Nonrecipients, GAO Says

The Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of the Treasury have not released updated numbers on how many people have yet to receive their economic impact payments that were authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act , GAO said. While nearly 9 million people could be eligible for the payments but didn't receive them, Treasury hasn't updated its figures since April, according to the report, which covers the federal government's efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The agencies' lack of updated information on the payments can hamper outreach to people who are eligible for the payments, the GAO said. Moreover, many of these individuals who have not received their payments are likely low-income and would benefit from the financial assistance, according to the report.
Treasury didn't agree or disagree with GAO's recommendations that it update its information on the number of eligible recipients who have not received the payments, according to the report. In a separate statement, the IRS said it will instead work on "getting actionable information to assist individuals who may be eligible for an EIP to claim one."
The CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law in March, called for payments of $1,200 to individual taxpayers and $2,400 for couples filing jointly, subject to income thresholds. The law also provided supplemental payments of $500 per child to adults with qualifying children.
The report also covered the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 filing season, as well as tax credits created to offset paid sick and family leave required by relief legislation.
--Additional reporting by David van den Berg. Editing by Neil Cohen.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.