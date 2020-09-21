Law360's The Term: The Life And Legacy Of Justice Ginsburg

This Week
The Term: The Life And Legacy
Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action in short, entertaining episodes.
In an extended episode this week, the team looks back on the career and legacy of Justice Ginsburg, including some of her biggest rulings and her unlikely ascension to pop culture stardom. The 87-year-old liberal icon died of cancer complications on Friday after more than 27 years on the Supreme Court.
To get a picture of what the justice was like, Jimmy and Natalie talk to Justice Ginsburg's former law clerk Rachel Wainer Apter and attorney Brenda Feigen, who worked alongside the future justice on the American Civil Liberties Union's Women's Rights Project in the early 1970s.
With help from original reporting from the Law360 newsroom, Monday's episode touches on everything from Justice Ginsburg's influence over a generation of female attorneys to her personal side, like her affinity for opera and hopeless cooking skills.
The Term will return next week with a preview of the upcoming Supreme Court session beginning in October — now featuring only eight justices — while Law360 continues its coverage of the historic vacancy and ensuing political battle over her successor.
