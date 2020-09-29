La. Bill Seeks Tax Credit For Bars Affected By Pandemic

H.B. 37, which Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, introduced Monday, would allow establishments that sell or serve alcoholic beverages to claim an income tax credit for the amount spent by the business in the 2020 on a license or permit fee to sell alcoholic beverages. To qualify for the credit, a business must show its sales declined in 2020.
If enacted, the credit could be carried forward for up to five years.
--Editing by Tim Ruel.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.