La. Bill Seeks Tax Credit For Bars Affected By Pandemic

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Louisiana would allow bars and restaurants economically affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic to claim an income tax credit for the amount spent on annual alcohol license fees under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives.H.B. 37, which Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, introduced Monday, would allow establishments that sell or serve alcoholic beverages to claim an income tax credit for the amount spent by the business in the 2020 on a license or permit fee to sell alcoholic beverages. To qualify for the credit, a business must show its sales declined in 2020.If enacted, the credit could be carried forward for up to five years.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

