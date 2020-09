This article has been saved to your Favorites

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Louisiana would create a two-day sales tax holiday as a response to the economic effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Laura under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives.H.B. 26, which Rep. Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, introduced Monday, would establish a sales tax holiday on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 for the first $2,500 of the price of tangible personal property. The exemption would apply to each sale of tangible personal property except vehicles.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.