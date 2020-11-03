Fla. Voters OK Extension For Property Tax Break Transfers

By Abraham Gross ·

Florida voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 5, which amends the state's constitution to extend the time allowed for transferring a homeowner's accrued property tax benefits to a new homestead.The amendment extends from two to three years the time period for transferring accrued benefits from a state program limiting annual increases to the taxable value of properties that have received a homestead tax exemption.As of late Tuesday, the amendment was approved 74.5% to 25.5% with 93% of the votes reported.Under a current Florida law known as Save Our Homes, the state exempts a portion of the just value of qualified property, according to an analysis. Annual increases to the just value are capped at 3%, and the difference between that value and the assessed value of the property is the Save Our Homes benefit, which can be transferred to a new homestead.The amendment will take effect next Jan. 1 and is estimated to reduce local property tax by $1.8 million for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The resolution placing the amendment on the ballot, House Joint Resolution 369, was passed by the state Legislature in March.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

