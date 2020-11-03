Fla. Voters OK Tax Break For Surviving Spouses Of Veterans

By Abraham Gross ·

Florida voters approved transferring homestead property tax discounts received by qualified military veterans to a surviving spouse who owns the home and resides in it, after voting Tuesday for Amendment 6, which amends the state's constitution.The amendment provides that the discount for a qualified veteran with combat-related disabilities carries over to a surviving spouse if the spouse holds title to the homestead and permanently resides there. It also allows part of the discount to transfer to a new homestead if the spouse hasn't remarried.As of late Tuesday, the amendment was approved 89.7% to 10.3% with 93% of the votes reported.The amendment will take effect next Jan. 1. The resolution placing the amendment on the ballot, House Joint Resolution 877, was passed by the state Legislature in March.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.