Fla. Voters OK Tax Break For Surviving Spouses Of Veterans

The amendment provides that the discount for a qualified veteran with combat-related disabilities carries over to a surviving spouse if the spouse holds title to the homestead and permanently resides there. It also allows part of the discount to transfer to a new homestead if the spouse hasn't remarried.
As of late Tuesday, the amendment was approved 89.7% to 10.3% with 93% of the votes reported.
The amendment will take effect next Jan. 1. The resolution placing the amendment on the ballot, House Joint Resolution 877, was passed by the state Legislature in March.
--Editing by Vincent Sherry.
