La. Voters Reject Tax Exemption For Manufacturing Property

The measure, Amendment 5, would have exempted qualified manufacturing property subject to a cooperative endeavor agreement with a local taxing authority that mandates the property owner make payments in place of ad valorem taxes.
As of late Tuesday, the amendment failed 63% to 37% with nearly 100% of the votes reported.
The resolution placing the amendment on the ballot, S.B. 272, was passed by the state Legislature in June.
