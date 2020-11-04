This article has been saved to your Favorites!

La. Voters Reject Tax Exemption For Manufacturing Property

By Abraham Gross · November 4, 2020, 12:54 AM EST

Louisiana voters rejected a proposed constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have provided a tax exemption for manufacturing property that is subject to a tax agreement with local taxing authorities.

The measure, Amendment 5, would have exempted qualified manufacturing property subject to a cooperative endeavor agreement with a local taxing authority that mandates the property owner make payments in place of ad valorem taxes.

As of late Tuesday, the amendment failed 63% to 37% with nearly 100% of the votes reported.

The resolution placing the amendment on the ballot, S.B. 272, was passed by the state Legislature in June.

--Editing by Vincent Sherry. 

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.