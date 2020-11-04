La. Voters OK Home Assessment Threshold Increase

By Asha Glover ·

Louisiana voters on Tuesday approved increasing the income threshold for the special home assessment to $100,000 from $50,000.Amendment 6 increases the maximum amount of income people 65 or older, disabled veterans and people with disabilities may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption. The act was passed by the Legislature in May and put before voters as a proposed constitutional amendment.As of late Tuesday, the amendment was approved 62% to 38% with nearly 100% of the votes reported.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

