Calif. Voters Approve Property Tax Transfer For Seniors

By Maria Koklanaris ·

California voters have approved a constitutional amendment that would allow eligible residents a more expansive property tax break.Voters approved Proposition 19 in Tuesday's election with 51.49% voting yes and 48.51% voting no as of Thursday morning. The measure allows residents 55 and older, as well as people with disabilities, to pay a lower property tax than they would have otherwise paid when moving to a new, more expensive house. They can do this by transferring their tax assessments from the older, less expensive house to the new property. The old and new assessments would be blended, making the new assessment higher than previously paid, but lower than it would be without the transfer.The measure also allows these residents to transfer tax assessments up to three times when moving to a different house in the state.--Editing by Joyce Laskowski.

