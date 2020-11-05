This article has been saved to your Favorites!

California City's Voters Approve 5% Utility Tax

By Maria Koklanaris · November 5, 2020, 11:37 AM EST

Voters in a California city approved the authorization of a 5% tax on utility users.

Voters in Union City, California, approved Measure WW, which puts the tax on users of gas, electricity, video and telecommunications, in Tuesday's election. The vote was 57.76% in favor and 42.24% against as of Wednesday night. The tax is set to last for eight years and is projected to raise about $6 million annually for a variety of services including paramedic and fire services and support of older adults.

--Editing by Joyce Laskowski.

