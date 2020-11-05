California City's Voters Approve 5% Utility Tax

By Maria Koklanaris ·

Voters in a California city approved the authorization of a 5% tax on utility users.Voters in Union City, California, approved Measure WW, which puts the tax on users of gas, electricity, video and telecommunications, in Tuesday's election. The vote was 57.76% in favor and 42.24% against as of Wednesday night. The tax is set to last for eight years and is projected to raise about $6 million annually for a variety of services including paramedic and fire services and support of older adults.--Editing by Joyce Laskowski.

