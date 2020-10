This article has been saved to your Favorites

By Jaqueline McCool

Hawaii will not subject federal coronavirus aid or pandemic-related small-business loans to state income tax, the state Department of Taxation said Tuesday.A tax information release said that while Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act payments and the act's Paycheck Protection Program loans are not included in gross income, federal unemployment benefits would incur state income tax.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

