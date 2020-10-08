Ga. Rule Would Carry Out Tax Credit For PPE Manufacture

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Georgia would provide guidance on the implementation of a $1,250 jobs tax credit for manufacturers of personal protective equipment during the novel coronavirus pandemic with a rule proposed by the state Department of Revenue.The proposed rule, introduced Wednesday, says that employees who spend more than 50% of their time manufacturing personal protective equipment will be eligible for the credit. The number of jobs that qualify for the credit would be computed monthly, and the credit would be given annually. The credit could be carried forward for up to 10 years, the proposed rule said.The credit could not be claimed for any jobs created on or after Jan. 1, 2025.Personal protective equipment includes masks, face shields and hand sanitizer.A remote hearing for the rule will be held Nov. 17.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

