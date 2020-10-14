Faxed Claims For NOL Refunds To End By 2021, IRS Says

Forms 1139 and 1045 could no longer be faxed to the IRS to claim quick refunds starting in 2021, the agency said in an updated set of frequently asked questions. The agency began accepting the forms by fax because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and two provisions in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act , which temporarily lifted restrictions on net operating losses enacted by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act .
--Additional reporting by David van den Berg. Editing by Joyce Laskowski.
