La. House OKs Sales Tax Holiday As Virus, Storm Response

By Jaqueline McCool

Louisiana would provide a two-day sales tax holiday in November as a response to the economic effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta under a bill granted final passage in the state House of Representatives.The House unanimously passed H.B. 26 Tuesday, concurring in Senate amendments. The bill would establish a sales tax holiday on Nov. 20 and 21 for the first $2,500 of the price of tangible personal property. The exemption would apply to each sale of tangible personal property except vehicles.The Senate passed the bill unanimously Monday.The billby Sept. 28 by Rep. Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. It will now go to the governor for approval.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

