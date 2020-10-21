La. Lawmakers OK Tax Credit For Bars Hurt By Pandemic

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Louisiana would allow bars and restaurants economically affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic to claim an income tax credit for the amount spent on annual alcohol license fees under a bill that received final passage in the Legislature.H.B. 37, which the Senate passed unanimously Tuesday, will now go to the governor for approval. The bill would allow establishments that sell or serve alcoholic beverages to claim an income tax credit for the amount spent in 2020 on a license or permit fee to sell alcoholic beverages. To qualify for the credit, a business must show sales fell in 2020.The state House passed the bill unanimously on Oct. 12.The billby Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

