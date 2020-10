By Theresa Schliep ·

The U.S. Tax Court will again stop accepting hand-delivered mail starting Friday, reverting to a policy it used from March through July to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the court said on Thursday.The Tax Court will stop its in-person acceptance of hand-delivered mail on Friday and until further notice, the court said in a statement. Electronic filing is still available, and the court will continue to accept mail, it said.The Tax Courthand-delivered filings and other documents in July afterin March as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

