IRS Still Allows Phone Hearings For Exempt-Bond Issuers

The agency has extended through September 2021 relief that allows state and local governments to hold phone hearings instead of face-to-face meetings. Governments will still satisfy the public approval requirement under Internal Revenue Code Section 147(f) for issuing private activity bonds, the IRS said in Rev. Proc. 2020-49. Guidance issued by the agency in May originally allowed this relief through the end of the year.
--Editing by Leah Bennett.
