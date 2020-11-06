La. Offering Tax Credits To Bars, Eateries Shut Down Amid Virus

By Paul Williams ·

Louisiana restaurants and bars can claim an income tax credit for certain annual license or permit fees for months that they were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, under a bill the governor signed into law Friday.Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards signed S.B. 72, which will offer a refundable credit equal to qualifying annual licenses or feesattributable to calendar months where qualifying businesses were ordered to close by executive order amid the pandemic. The credit will apply to income taxable periods beginning on Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, and is available for licenses or fees paid to the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.For restaurants and bars that are not taxed as a corporation, the company's corporate and individual partners or members can claim their share of their credit on their tax returns.The state Legislature gave the bill final approval Oct. 21. Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, introduced the bill on Oct. 7.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

