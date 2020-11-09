NY Bill Seeks To Exempt Protective Equipment From Sales Tax

By Jaqueline McCool ·

New York would exempt purchases of personal protective equipment from state sales and use tax as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic under a bill introduced in the state Assembly.A.B. 11131, which was introduced Friday by the Committee on Rules, would exempt purchases of clothing or equipment that the state health commissioner has determined can help reduce the spread of infectious disease. The equipment includes isolation gowns and coveralls, gloves, face masks, face shields and goggles.If enacted, the exemption would take effect the first day of the sales tax quarterly period beginning after the bill became law.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.