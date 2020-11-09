NJ Bills Seek Sales Tax Exemptions For Protective Equipment

By Jaqueline McCool ·

New Jersey would exempt personal protective equipment from state sales and use tax as a response to the novel coronavirus, under two bills introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 3124, introduced Thursday by Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez, D-Barrington, would exempt personal protective equipment from sales and use tax, including coveralls, face shields, gloves, gowns, masks and respirators.S.B. 3133, introduced Thursday by Sen. Kristin M. Corrado, R-Totowa, would exempt face coverings from state sales and use tax. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy mandated face coverings in response to the coronavirus pandemic.Face coverings are defined as medical masks, respirators or other coverings used to slow the spread of infection, according to the bill.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.