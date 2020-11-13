IRS Seeks Input On Its Virus Economic Recovery Response

The public can send comments to the IRS on measures it can take to help the economy recover from the pandemic, according to the notice, which highlighted extended tax filing deadlines and other actions taken by the agency in response to the downturn. President Donald Trump issued an executive order in May that required federal agencies to review regulations or other guidance that they can modify or rescind to encourage the recovery, according to the notice.
Comments can be sent in to the agency through the end of the year, the notice said. Those looking to send feedback are encouraged to use the federal government's regulations website, as the IRS has limited manpower to process mailed comments, the notice said.
--Editing by Leah Bennett.
